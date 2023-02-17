Rangers vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 17
The Edmonton Oilers (30-19-6) host the New York Rangers (32-14-8, winners of six in a row) at Rogers Place. The game on Friday, February 17 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and MSG.
The Rangers' offense has put up 43 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 26 goals. They have had 24 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (25.0%). They are 8-1-1 over those contests.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Friday's contest.
Rangers vs. Oilers Predictions for Friday
Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Oilers 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-120)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-0.6)
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers (32-14-8 overall) have posted a record of 6-8-14 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- New York has earned 20 points (7-6-6) in its 19 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Rangers scored only one goal in eight games and have gone 2-5-1 (five points).
- New York has earned 10 points (2-4-6 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 32 games, earning 57 points from those contests.
- This season, New York has recorded a lone power-play goal in 19 games and registered 31 points with a record of 15-3-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 17-11-2 (36 points).
- The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Rangers went 15-2-6 in those matchups (36 points).
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|1st
|3.73
|Goals Scored
|3.37
|9th
|21st
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|2.65
|5th
|7th
|33.3
|Shots
|32.2
|13th
|20th
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.4
|8th
|1st
|31.6%
|Power Play %
|22.6%
|12th
|27th
|74.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.3%
|15th
Rangers vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
