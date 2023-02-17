The Edmonton Oilers (30-19-6) host the New York Rangers (32-14-8, winners of six in a row) at Rogers Place. The game on Friday, February 17 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and MSG.

The Rangers' offense has put up 43 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 26 goals. They have had 24 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (25.0%). They are 8-1-1 over those contests.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Friday's contest.

Rangers vs. Oilers Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Oilers 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-120)

Oilers (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-0.6)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (32-14-8 overall) have posted a record of 6-8-14 in games that have gone to OT this season.

New York has earned 20 points (7-6-6) in its 19 games decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers scored only one goal in eight games and have gone 2-5-1 (five points).

New York has earned 10 points (2-4-6 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 32 games, earning 57 points from those contests.

This season, New York has recorded a lone power-play goal in 19 games and registered 31 points with a record of 15-3-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 17-11-2 (36 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Rangers went 15-2-6 in those matchups (36 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 1st 3.73 Goals Scored 3.37 9th 21st 3.22 Goals Allowed 2.65 5th 7th 33.3 Shots 32.2 13th 20th 31.7 Shots Allowed 29.4 8th 1st 31.6% Power Play % 22.6% 12th 27th 74.6% Penalty Kill % 80.3% 15th

Rangers vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and MSG

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

