Rangers vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (32-14-8) will attempt to prolong a six-game win streak when they play the Edmonton Oilers (30-19-6) on the road on Friday, February 17 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and MSG.
Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and MSG
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-125)
|Rangers (+105)
|7
Rangers Betting Insights
- This season the Rangers have been an underdog 15 times, and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.
- New York is 5-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Rangers.
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 25 of 54 games this season.
Rangers vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|205 (1st)
|Goals
|182 (9th)
|177 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|143 (3rd)
|61 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (16th)
|49 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|30 (8th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- Five of New York's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Rangers total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 7 total given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 2.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Rangers have the league's ninth-best scoring offense (182 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Rangers have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 143 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +39 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.
