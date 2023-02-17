The New York Rangers (32-14-8) will attempt to prolong a six-game win streak when they play the Edmonton Oilers (30-19-6) on the road on Friday, February 17 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and MSG.

Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and MSG

ESPN+, SNW, and MSG Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-125) Rangers (+105) 7

Rangers Betting Insights

This season the Rangers have been an underdog 15 times, and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

New York is 5-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Rangers.

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 25 of 54 games this season.

Rangers vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 205 (1st) Goals 182 (9th) 177 (21st) Goals Allowed 143 (3rd) 61 (1st) Power Play Goals 37 (16th) 49 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 30 (8th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

Five of New York's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Rangers total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 7 total given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 2.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Rangers have the league's ninth-best scoring offense (182 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Rangers have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 143 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +39 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

