Stony Brook vs. Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (14-9) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-13) matching up at TD Arena has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stony Brook, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Seawolves enter this contest after a 70-60 victory against Hofstra on Sunday.
Stony Brook vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Stony Brook vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 71, Charleston (SC) 65
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- The Seawolves' best win this season came in a 73-71 victory over the Iona Lady Gaels on November 14.
- The Cougars have tied for the 110th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).
- Stony Brook has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (11).
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-66 at home over Towson (No. 142) on January 29
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 190) on November 24
- 89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on December 30
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 241) on November 23
- 69-59 at home over Monmouth (No. 244) on January 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.0 per contest to rank 231st in college basketball.
- In CAA games, Stony Brook has averaged 2.7 more points (71.3) than overall (68.6) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Seawolves are averaging 13.5 more points per game at home (73.8) than on the road (60.3).
- In 2022-23 Stony Brook is giving up 5.3 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (69.1).
- While the Seawolves are scoring 68.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, producing 69.9 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.