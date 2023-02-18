Saturday's game at SEFCU Arena has the Albany Great Danes (18-10) taking on the Maine Black Bears (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 59-57 win for Albany, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Great Danes enter this contest on the heels of a 74-67 win against UMBC on Wednesday.

Albany vs. Maine Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Albany vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 59, Maine 57

Albany Schedule Analysis

The Great Danes defeated the No. 149-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vermont Catamounts, 60-46, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Albany is 16-3 (.842%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 221) on November 13

63-53 at home over Binghamton (No. 277) on February 11

64-60 on the road over Binghamton (No. 277) on January 18

74-67 on the road over UMBC (No. 287) on February 15

61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 287) on January 4

Albany Performance Insights