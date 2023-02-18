Saturday's game between the Army Black Knights (11-13) and Lafayette Leopards (8-16) going head to head at Kirby Sports Center has a projected final score of 61-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Army, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Black Knights' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 50-47 victory over Colgate.

Army vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Army vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 61, Lafayette 60

Army Schedule Analysis

Against the Holy Cross Crusaders on January 28, the Black Knights secured their best win of the season, a 74-66 road victory.

According to the RPI, the Leopards have eight losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Army is 8-7 (.533%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Army 2022-23 Best Wins

52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 236) on January 18

50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 248) on February 15

50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 275) on December 1

77-56 on the road over American (No. 300) on January 11

63-62 at home over American (No. 300) on January 25

Army Performance Insights