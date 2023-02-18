The Army Black Knights (11-13) hope to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Lafayette Leopards (8-16) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Army vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison

The Black Knights score an average of 61.1 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 62.7 the Leopards allow.

Army has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 53.3 points.

Army is 8-3 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

The Leopards score 11.3 fewer points per game (53.3) than the Black Knights allow (64.6).

Lafayette has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Lafayette's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 61.1 points.

Army Schedule