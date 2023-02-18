Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Alumni Arena has the Buffalo Bulls (9-13) squaring off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-17) at 2:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 71-66 win for Buffalo, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Bulls head into this contest on the heels of a 72-69 loss to Kent State on Wednesday.
Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Buffalo 71, Miami (OH) 66
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- On December 20, the Bulls picked up their best win of the season, a 58-51 victory over the Bucknell Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 228) in our computer rankings.
Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 14
- 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 250) on December 7
- 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 268) on February 1
- 70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 281) on January 7
- 69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 285) on January 11
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls average 63.9 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (213th in college basketball). They have a -34 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.
- Buffalo's offense has been more effective in MAC games this year, tallying 66.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.9 PPG.
- At home, the Bulls are scoring 2.3 more points per game (65.1) than they are in road games (62.8).
- Buffalo is ceding 64.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (66.3).
- The Bulls have been putting up 65.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 63.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
