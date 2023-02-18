Saturday's contest at Alumni Arena has the Buffalo Bulls (9-13) squaring off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-17) at 2:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 71-66 win for Buffalo, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bulls head into this contest on the heels of a 72-69 loss to Kent State on Wednesday.

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 71, Miami (OH) 66

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

On December 20, the Bulls picked up their best win of the season, a 58-51 victory over the Bucknell Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 228) in our computer rankings.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 14

63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 250) on December 7

81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 268) on February 1

70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 281) on January 7

69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 285) on January 11

Buffalo Performance Insights