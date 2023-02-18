Saturday's contest at Hart Recreation Center has the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-7) taking on the Colgate Raiders (12-13) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 62-53 victory for Holy Cross, who are favored by our model.

The Raiders' last game was a 50-47 loss to Army on Wednesday.

Colgate vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Colgate vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 62, Colgate 53

Colgate Schedule Analysis

Against the Albany Great Danes on November 19, the Raiders registered their best win of the season, a 55-41 road victory.

Colgate has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).

Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins

69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 223) on January 2

63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 223) on February 8

64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 236) on January 14

78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 257) on November 16

62-48 at home over Cornell (No. 264) on November 7

Colgate Performance Insights