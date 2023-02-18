Saturday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (20-4) versus the Dartmouth Big Green (2-23) at Edward Leede Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-54 in favor of Columbia, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Lions claimed a 75-70 victory against Harvard.

Columbia vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Columbia vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 80, Dartmouth 54

Columbia Schedule Analysis

Against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lions notched their signature win of the season on January 6, a 58-55 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Big Green have six losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 51st-most in the country.

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 46) on December 10

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 27

83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 62) on November 17

77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 65) on November 7

75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on February 17

Columbia Performance Insights