Saturday's contest between the Harvard Crimson (14-9) and the Cornell Big Red (10-14) at Lavietes Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-54 and heavily favors Harvard to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Big Red claimed a 53-40 win against Dartmouth.

Cornell vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Cornell vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 74, Cornell 54

Cornell Schedule Analysis

The Big Red beat the No. 120-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, 57-50, on November 25, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Cornell is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins

53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 203) on December 3

66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 237) on January 28

71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 278) on November 30

61-48 at home over Dartmouth (No. 304) on January 1

53-40 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 304) on February 17

Cornell Performance Insights