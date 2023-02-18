Cornell vs. Harvard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Saturday's contest between the Harvard Crimson (14-9) and the Cornell Big Red (10-14) at Lavietes Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-54 and heavily favors Harvard to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last matchup on Friday, the Big Red claimed a 53-40 win against Dartmouth.
Cornell vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
Cornell vs. Harvard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 74, Cornell 54
Cornell Schedule Analysis
- The Big Red beat the No. 120-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, 57-50, on November 25, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Cornell is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 203) on December 3
- 66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 237) on January 28
- 71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 278) on November 30
- 61-48 at home over Dartmouth (No. 304) on January 1
- 53-40 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 304) on February 17
Cornell Performance Insights
- The Big Red have a -72 scoring differential, falling short by 3.0 points per game. They're putting up 59.0 points per game, 295th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.0 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball.
- In Ivy League action, Cornell has averaged 3.6 fewer points (55.4) than overall (59.0) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Big Red average 61.6 points per game. On the road, they score 56.5.
- At home, Cornell gives up 62.0 points per game. On the road, it concedes 62.1.
- The Big Red have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 54.8 points per contest, 4.2 fewer points their than season average of 59.0.
