Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Knott Arena has the Iona Lady Gaels (19-5) squaring off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (10-14) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-55 victory for heavily favored Iona.
The Lady Gaels' last outing on Thursday ended in a 91-64 win over Siena.
Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland
Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 68, Mount St. Mary's 55
Iona Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Gaels beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are ranked No. 131 in our computer rankings, on December 17 by a score of 57-54, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- Iona has 16 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 131) on January 14
- 66-55 at home over Fairfield (No. 231) on February 9
- 91-64 at home over Siena (No. 232) on February 16
- 68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 232) on January 21
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 248) on January 2
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +231 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.6 points per game (191st in college basketball) and give up 55.0 per contest (16th in college basketball).
- Iona scores more in conference action (65.9 points per game) than overall (64.6).
- The Lady Gaels are scoring more points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (61.2).
- Iona allows 53.0 points per game at home, and 57.0 on the road.
- The Lady Gaels have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 68.2 points per contest, 3.6 more than their season average of 64.6.
