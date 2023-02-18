LIU vs. Saint Francis (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-19) and the Long Island Sharks (5-20) at DeGol Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Saint Francis (PA) coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Sharks came out on top in their last game 78-72 against Stonehill on Thursday.
LIU vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
LIU vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Francis (PA) 62, LIU 60
LIU Schedule Analysis
- The Sharks defeated the Ohio Bobcats in a 74-67 win on November 7. It was their best victory of the season.
- LIU has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (13).
LIU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-68 at home over Wagner (No. 296) on February 11
- 69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 327) on January 28
- 78-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 347) on February 16
- 70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on November 12
LIU Performance Insights
- The Sharks are being outscored by 11.5 points per game, with a -289 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.0 points per game (321st in college basketball), and give up 68.5 per contest (284th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, LIU has scored 57.3 points per game in NEC action, and 57.0 overall.
- The Sharks score 56.3 points per game at home, and 57.5 away.
- LIU is conceding fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than away (69.1).
- The Sharks have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 57.8 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average of 57.0.
