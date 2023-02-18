Marist vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Marist Red Foxes (11-13) versus the Siena Saints (16-10) at McCann Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Marist. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Red Foxes are coming off of a 75-66 win against Manhattan in their last outing on Thursday.
Marist vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
Marist vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marist 63, Siena 62
Marist Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Red Foxes took down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on November 18 by a score of 70-57.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Marist is 11-4 (.733%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.
Marist 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 248) on December 17
- 56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 260) on January 5
- 75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 260) on February 16
- 83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307) on January 19
- 65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307) on February 2
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes' -66 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.7 points per game (315th in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per outing (76th in college basketball).
- Marist is tallying 58.9 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.2 more points per game than its season average (57.7).
- When playing at home, the Red Foxes are putting up 8.1 fewer points per game (52.9) than they are on the road (61.0).
- When playing at home, Marist is surrendering 14.2 fewer points per game (54.2) than away from home (68.4).
- The Red Foxes' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 58.2 points per contest compared to the 57.7 they've averaged this year.
