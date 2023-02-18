Saturday's contest that pits the Marist Red Foxes (11-13) versus the Siena Saints (16-10) at McCann Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Marist. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Red Foxes are coming off of a 75-66 win against Manhattan in their last outing on Thursday.

Marist vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Marist vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 63, Siena 62

Marist Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Red Foxes took down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on November 18 by a score of 70-57.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Marist is 11-4 (.733%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 248) on December 17

56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 260) on January 5

75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 260) on February 16

83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307) on January 19

65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Marist Performance Insights