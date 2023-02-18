Rangers vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Calgary Flames (25-19-11) host the New York Rangers (32-14-8, winners of seven straight) at Scotiabank Saddledome. The matchup on Saturday, February 18 begins at 10:00 PM ET on .
Rangers vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-140)
|Rangers (+120)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won nine (56.2%).
- New York has a record of 1-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 26 of 55 games this season.
Rangers vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|173 (16th)
|Goals
|182 (9th)
|167 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|143 (3rd)
|33 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (16th)
|36 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|30 (8th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, New York has hit the over six times.
- The Rangers have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- Over the past 10 games, Rangers' games average 11.5 goals, 2.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Rangers have scored the ninth-most goals (182 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- The Rangers' 143 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.
- They have a +39 goal differential, which is fifth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.