The Calgary Flames (25-19-11) host the New York Rangers (32-14-8, winners of seven straight) at Scotiabank Saddledome. The matchup on Saturday, February 18 begins at 10:00 PM ET on .

Rangers vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-140) Rangers (+120) 6.5

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won nine (56.2%).

New York has a record of 1-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 26 of 55 games this season.

Rangers vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 173 (16th) Goals 182 (9th) 167 (15th) Goals Allowed 143 (3rd) 33 (20th) Power Play Goals 37 (16th) 36 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 30 (8th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, New York has hit the over six times.

The Rangers have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's over/under of 6.5.

Over the past 10 games, Rangers' games average 11.5 goals, 2.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Rangers have scored the ninth-most goals (182 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The Rangers' 143 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.

They have a +39 goal differential, which is fifth-best in the league.

