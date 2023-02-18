Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the VCU Rams (7-18) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-24) squaring off at Reilly Center has a projected final score of 63-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of VCU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bonnies enter this game following a 94-62 loss to Duquesne on Wednesday.
Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: VCU 63, Saint Bonaventure 56
Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bonnies took down the Siena Saints 69-63 on November 16.
- Saint Bonaventure has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.
- The Bonnies have the most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (10).
- Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).
Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-53 at home over Dayton (No. 250) on January 19
- 61-57 at home over Niagara (No. 257) on December 2
- 50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 274) on December 9
- 48-47 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 281) on February 11
Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights
- The Bonnies are being outscored by 15.1 points per game with a -439 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.8 points per game (355th in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per outing (249th in college basketball).
- Saint Bonaventure is scoring 50.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 0.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (51.8).
- The Bonnies average 54.2 points per game at home, compared to 48.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- In home games, Saint Bonaventure is allowing 1.4 fewer points per game (66) than on the road (67.4).
- The Bonnies have been racking up 53.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 51.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
