Saturday's contest between the Marist Red Foxes (11-13) and the Siena Saints (16-10) at McCann Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with Marist coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Saints dropped their last outing 91-64 against Iona on Thursday.

Siena vs. Marist Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Siena vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 63, Siena 62

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints' signature victory this season came against the Fairfield Stags, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 231) in our computer rankings. The Saints secured the 55-51 win on the road on January 19.

Siena has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 231) on January 5

62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 247) on December 10

83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 248) on February 11

74-67 at home over Marist (No. 253) on January 7

75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 260) on February 9

Siena Performance Insights