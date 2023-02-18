Siena vs. Marist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Marist Red Foxes (11-13) and the Siena Saints (16-10) at McCann Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with Marist coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Saints dropped their last outing 91-64 against Iona on Thursday.
Siena vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
Siena vs. Marist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marist 63, Siena 62
Siena Schedule Analysis
- The Saints' signature victory this season came against the Fairfield Stags, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 231) in our computer rankings. The Saints secured the 55-51 win on the road on January 19.
- Siena has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).
Siena 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 231) on January 5
- 62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 247) on December 10
- 83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 248) on February 11
- 74-67 at home over Marist (No. 253) on January 7
- 75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 260) on February 9
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (posting 68.5 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and conceding 63.8 per outing, 165th in college basketball) and have a +122 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Siena is averaging more points (70.5 per game) than it is overall (68.5) in 2022-23.
- The Saints are scoring more points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (62).
- Siena is giving up fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than on the road (65.2).
- While the Saints are averaging 68.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 74.1 a contest.
