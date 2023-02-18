Saturday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (17-8) and the St. John's Red Storm (19-6) at Al McGuire Center has a projected final score of 66-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Marquette squad taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Red Storm's most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 73-57 loss to Villanova.

St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 66, St. John's (NY) 59

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

Against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Red Storm registered their best win of the season on December 4, a 66-62 home victory.

The Red Storm have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 87th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 40) on January 18

61-57 over Memphis (No. 66) on November 25

77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 71) on February 11

81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 71) on January 21

68-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 105) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights