Saturday's contest between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-6) and Wagner Seahawks (12-11) squaring off at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 70-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fairleigh Dickinson, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Seahawks came out on top in their last outing 62-52 against Cent. Conn. St. on Thursday.

Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 70, Wagner 54

Wagner Schedule Analysis

Against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers on November 7, the Seahawks notched their best win of the season, a 63-60 road victory.

Wagner has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 299) on November 26

68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 302) on December 17

69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 16

63-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 6

72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 325) on November 16

Wagner Performance Insights