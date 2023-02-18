How to Watch the Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-6) take on the Wagner Seahawks (12-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in NEC play.
Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Scoring Comparison
- The Seahawks' 63.9 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 53.1 the Knights give up to opponents.
- When Wagner gives up fewer than 65.3 points, it is 11-3.
- When it scores more than 53.1 points, Wagner is 12-6.
- The Knights record only 0.3 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Seahawks give up (65.6).
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 11-1 when scoring more than 65.6 points.
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.
- This year the Knights are shooting 55.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Seahawks concede.
Wagner Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Saint Francis (BKN)
|L 82-74
|Spiro Sports Center
|2/11/2023
|@ LIU
|L 78-68
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|2/16/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 62-52
|Spiro Sports Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|2/25/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
