Fordham vs. George Mason Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Fordham Rams (16-10) versus the George Mason Patriots (13-14) at Rose Hill Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-58 in favor of Fordham, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on February 19.
The Rams enter this game following a 61-49 loss to La Salle on Thursday.
Fordham vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
Fordham vs. George Mason Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 71, George Mason 58
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- The Rams beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 85-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 71-65 win on January 22 -- their signature victory of the season.
Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 90) on January 25
- 78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 119) on December 11
- 83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 145) on January 14
- 67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 1
- 80-67 at home over Yale (No. 186) on November 7
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Rams have a +225 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are giving up 64.2 per contest to rank 174th in college basketball.
- Fordham is scoring 70.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1.9 fewer points per game than its season average (72.8).
- The Rams are scoring 75.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (70.2).
- Fordham is ceding 61.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.0 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (66.5).
- The Rams have been scoring 71.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
