How to Watch the Fordham vs. George Mason Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Fordham Rams (16-10) face the George Mason Patriots (13-14) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in A-10 play.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Fordham vs. George Mason Scoring Comparison
- The Patriots' 60.1 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 64.2 the Rams allow.
- George Mason has a 13-8 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
- George Mason is 8-2 when it scores more than 64.2 points.
- The 72.8 points per game the Rams average are 10.8 more points than the Patriots give up (62).
- Fordham has a 14-6 record when putting up more than 62 points.
- Fordham has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.1 points.
- This year the Rams are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Patriots concede.
- The Patriots make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 10.7% lower than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 80-64
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|2/8/2023
|@ UMass
|L 80-79
|William D. Mullins Center
|2/16/2023
|@ La Salle
|L 61-49
|Tom Gola Arena
|2/19/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|2/22/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|2/25/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.