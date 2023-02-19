The Fordham Rams (16-10) face the George Mason Patriots (13-14) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in A-10 play.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Fordham vs. George Mason Scoring Comparison

  • The Patriots' 60.1 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 64.2 the Rams allow.
  • George Mason has a 13-8 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
  • George Mason is 8-2 when it scores more than 64.2 points.
  • The 72.8 points per game the Rams average are 10.8 more points than the Patriots give up (62).
  • Fordham has a 14-6 record when putting up more than 62 points.
  • Fordham has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.1 points.
  • This year the Rams are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Patriots concede.
  • The Patriots make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 10.7% lower than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.

Fordham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 Loyola Chicago W 80-64 Rose Hill Gymnasium
2/8/2023 @ UMass L 80-79 William D. Mullins Center
2/16/2023 @ La Salle L 61-49 Tom Gola Arena
2/19/2023 George Mason - Rose Hill Gymnasium
2/22/2023 Rhode Island - Rose Hill Gymnasium
2/25/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

