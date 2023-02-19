Hofstra vs. Northeastern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Northeastern Huskies (13-11) and Hofstra Pride (9-15) squaring off at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 70-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northeastern, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Pride enter this matchup after a 65-54 loss to Delaware on Friday.
Hofstra vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
Hofstra vs. Northeastern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 70, Hofstra 54
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- Against the Towson Tigers on February 9, the Pride picked up their signature win of the season, a 58-57 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Huskies are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.
- Hofstra has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (seven).
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 280) on January 6
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 292) on December 7
- 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 311) on November 18
- 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 315) on December 21
- 63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 330) on January 13
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride have a -117 scoring differential, falling short by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 58.1 points per game, 312th in college basketball, and are allowing 63 per outing to rank 142nd in college basketball.
- In CAA action, Hofstra has averaged 3.4 fewer points (54.7) than overall (58.1) in 2022-23.
- The Pride are putting up fewer points at home (58 per game) than away (58.3).
- Hofstra allows 60.8 points per game at home, and 65.3 on the road.
- While the Pride are posting 58.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 54.5 points per contest.
