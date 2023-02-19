How to Watch the Hofstra vs. Northeastern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northeastern Huskies (13-11) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Hofstra Pride (9-15) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Cabot Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
Hofstra vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison
- The Pride put up just 4.7 fewer points per game (58.1) than the Huskies give up (62.8).
- Hofstra is 8-6 when allowing fewer than 64.1 points.
- When it scores more than 62.8 points, Hofstra is 5-3.
- The 64.1 points per game the Huskies record are just 1.1 more points than the Pride give up (63).
- Northeastern is 12-2 when scoring more than 63 points.
- Northeastern has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.1 points.
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Towson
|W 58-57
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 70-60
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/17/2023
|Delaware
|L 65-54
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Cabot Center
|2/24/2023
|Drexel
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/26/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
