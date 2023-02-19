Sunday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (12-11) and Fairfield Stags (13-12) squaring off at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Niagara, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Purple Eagles secured a 75-58 win over Canisius.

Niagara vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Niagara vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 64, Fairfield 62

Niagara Schedule Analysis

When the Purple Eagles took down the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are ranked No. 134 in our computer rankings, on January 5 by a score of 67-64, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Purple Eagles have six losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 240) on January 12

74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 262) on January 19

66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 262) on December 31

73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307) on January 28

75-58 on the road over Canisius (No. 318) on February 15

Niagara Performance Insights