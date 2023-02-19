Stony Brook vs. UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-9) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-20) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-57, with heavily favored Stony Brook taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Seawolves' most recent contest on Friday ended in an 82-75 victory against Charleston (SC).
Stony Brook vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Stony Brook vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 70, UNC Wilmington 57
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- When the Seawolves beat the Iona Lady Gaels, who are ranked No. 117 in our computer rankings, on November 14 by a score of 73-71, it was their best win of the year so far.
- The Seahawks have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (seven).
- Stony Brook has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-66 at home over Towson (No. 138) on January 29
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 196) on November 24
- 89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 217) on December 30
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 235) on November 23
- 69-59 at home over Monmouth (No. 252) on January 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) and give up 66.4 per contest (239th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Stony Brook is putting up more points (72.1 per game) than it is overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Seawolves are scoring 11.3 more points per game at home (73.8) than on the road (62.5).
- At home Stony Brook is conceding 63.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than it is away (69.7).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Seawolves are scoring 70.6 points per game, 1.5 more than their season average (69.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.