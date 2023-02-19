Sunday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-9) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-20) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-57, with heavily favored Stony Brook taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Seawolves' most recent contest on Friday ended in an 82-75 victory against Charleston (SC).

Stony Brook vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Stony Brook vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, UNC Wilmington 57

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

When the Seawolves beat the Iona Lady Gaels, who are ranked No. 117 in our computer rankings, on November 14 by a score of 73-71, it was their best win of the year so far.

The Seahawks have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Stony Brook has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

83-66 at home over Towson (No. 138) on January 29

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 196) on November 24

89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 217) on December 30

86-72 over High Point (No. 235) on November 23

69-59 at home over Monmouth (No. 252) on January 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Stony Brook Performance Insights