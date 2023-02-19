Syracuse vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-9) and Syracuse Orange (16-11) matching up at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Miami (FL), so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Orange are coming off of a 78-65 loss to Florida State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Syracuse vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
Syracuse vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Syracuse 69
Syracuse Schedule Analysis
- On February 9, the Orange registered their signature win of the season, a 75-67 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 19 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Orange have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 64) on January 26
- 91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 70) on January 8
- 67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 80) on December 18
- 83-73 on the road over Boston College (No. 97) on January 12
- 79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 97) on February 5
Syracuse Performance Insights
- The Orange have a +155 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.7 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and are allowing 68.0 per outing to rank 271st in college basketball.
- Syracuse is posting 70.5 points per game this year in conference action, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (73.7).
- Offensively the Orange have performed better in home games this year, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game in away games.
- Syracuse allows 63.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 74.8 on the road.
- The Orange have been racking up 66.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 73.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
