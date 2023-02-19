Sunday's game between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-9) and Syracuse Orange (16-11) matching up at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Miami (FL), so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Orange are coming off of a 78-65 loss to Florida State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Syracuse vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Syracuse vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Syracuse 69

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

On February 9, the Orange registered their signature win of the season, a 75-67 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 19 in the AP's Top 25.

The Orange have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 64) on January 26

91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 70) on January 8

67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 80) on December 18

83-73 on the road over Boston College (No. 97) on January 12

79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 97) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Syracuse Performance Insights