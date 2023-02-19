The Miami (FL) Hurricanes' (17-9) ACC schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Syracuse Orange (16-11) at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Syracuse vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up only 3.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Orange give up (68).

When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 16-4.

Miami (FL) has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 68 points.

The Orange score 11.4 more points per game (73.7) than the Hurricanes allow (62.3).

When Syracuse totals more than 62.3 points, it is 15-7.

Syracuse's record is 11-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.4 points.

This year the Orange are shooting 36.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hurricanes give up.

The Hurricanes make 41% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.

Syracuse Schedule