How to Watch the Syracuse vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes' (17-9) ACC schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Syracuse Orange (16-11) at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Syracuse vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes put up only 3.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Orange give up (68).
- When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 16-4.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 68 points.
- The Orange score 11.4 more points per game (73.7) than the Hurricanes allow (62.3).
- When Syracuse totals more than 62.3 points, it is 15-7.
- Syracuse's record is 11-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.4 points.
- This year the Orange are shooting 36.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hurricanes give up.
- The Hurricanes make 41% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|North Carolina
|W 75-67
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/12/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 73-64
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 78-65
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/19/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/23/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.