How to Watch the St. John's (NY) vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies (24-4) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the St. John's Red Storm (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at XL Center. The matchup airs on SNY.
St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
St. John's (NY) vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Red Storm score 7.5 more points per game (66.7) than the Huskies give up to opponents (59.2).
- St. John's (NY) has a 19-5 record when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.
- When it scores more than 59.2 points, St. John's (NY) is 19-2.
- The Huskies put up 77.2 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 59.9 the Red Storm allow.
- UConn has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 59.9 points.
- UConn is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.
- The Huskies shoot 50.6% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Red Storm allow defensively.
- The Red Storm's 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Huskies have conceded.
St. John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|DePaul
|W 77-61
|Carnesecca Arena
|2/15/2023
|Villanova
|L 73-57
|Carnesecca Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 61-38
|Al McGuire Center
|2/21/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|2/24/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Alumni Hall (RI)
