The UConn Huskies (24-4) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the St. John's Red Storm (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at XL Center. The matchup airs on SNY.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

St. John's (NY) vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Storm score 7.5 more points per game (66.7) than the Huskies give up to opponents (59.2).
  • St. John's (NY) has a 19-5 record when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.
  • When it scores more than 59.2 points, St. John's (NY) is 19-2.
  • The Huskies put up 77.2 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 59.9 the Red Storm allow.
  • UConn has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 59.9 points.
  • UConn is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 50.6% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Red Storm allow defensively.
  • The Red Storm's 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Huskies have conceded.

St. John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 DePaul W 77-61 Carnesecca Arena
2/15/2023 Villanova L 73-57 Carnesecca Arena
2/18/2023 @ Marquette L 61-38 Al McGuire Center
2/21/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
2/24/2023 Georgetown - Carnesecca Arena
2/27/2023 @ Providence - Alumni Hall (RI)

