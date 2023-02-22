Wednesday's game between the Boston University Terriers (20-6) and Army Black Knights (12-13) squaring off at Case Gym has a projected final score of 71-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boston University, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Black Knights head into this contest on the heels of a 72-51 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.

Army vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Army vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 71, Army 54

Army Schedule Analysis

When the Black Knights defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked No. 184 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 74-66, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Army 2022-23 Best Wins

52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 18

50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 236) on February 15

50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 266) on December 1

63-62 at home over American (No. 310) on January 25

77-56 on the road over American (No. 310) on January 11

Army Performance Insights