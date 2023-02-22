Army vs. Boston University Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Boston University Terriers (20-6) and Army Black Knights (12-13) squaring off at Case Gym has a projected final score of 71-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boston University, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Black Knights head into this contest on the heels of a 72-51 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.
Army vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Army vs. Boston University Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 71, Army 54
Army Schedule Analysis
- When the Black Knights defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked No. 184 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 74-66, it was their best victory of the season so far.
Army 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 18
- 50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 236) on February 15
- 50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 266) on December 1
- 63-62 at home over American (No. 310) on January 25
- 77-56 on the road over American (No. 310) on January 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Army Performance Insights
- The Black Knights are being outscored by 2.4 points per game, with a -62 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (252nd in college basketball), and allow 64 per contest (167th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Army has scored 63.8 points per game in Patriot action, and 61.6 overall.
- At home the Black Knights are scoring 60.7 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (62.2).
- Army is giving up fewer points at home (61.5 per game) than on the road (66.1).
- The Black Knights are posting 63.7 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 2.1 more than their average for the season (61.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.