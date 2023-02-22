Wednesday's game features the Vermont Catamounts (20-6) and the Binghamton Bearcats (13-14) facing off at Binghamton University Events Center (on February 22) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-56 win for Vermont.

The Bearcats lost their most recent matchup 62-55 against UMass Lowell on Saturday.

Binghamton vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 63, Binghamton 56

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

Against the Fairfield Stags on December 3, the Bearcats secured their best win of the season, a 77-72 home victory.

Binghamton has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (11), but also has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses (eight).

Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins

80-70 at home over UMBC (No. 275) on February 1

76-61 at home over Army (No. 282) on November 10

75-72 on the road over Canisius (No. 320) on November 20

77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 328) on January 14

59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 339) on January 4

Binghamton Performance Insights