Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-12) and the Buffalo Bulls (9-14) clashing at George Gervin GameAbove Center (on February 22) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-62 victory for Eastern Michigan.
The Bulls lost their most recent game 72-67 against Miami (OH) on Saturday.
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Michigan 67, Buffalo 62
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls took down the No. 229-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Bucknell Bison, 58-51, on December 20, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 231) on January 14
- 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 245) on December 7
- 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on February 1
- 69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 284) on January 11
- 70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 287) on January 7
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 64.0 points per game, 204th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.7 per contest to rank 221st in college basketball.
- Buffalo has averaged 2.1 more points in MAC action (66.1) than overall (64.0).
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are scoring 2.5 more points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (62.8).
- In 2022-23 Buffalo is allowing 1.2 fewer points per game at home (65.1) than away (66.3).
- The Bulls are scoring 64.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.6 more than their average for the season (64.0).
