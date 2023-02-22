Wednesday's game at Cotterell Court has the Colgate Raiders (13-13) squaring off against the Lafayette Leopards (8-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 64-51 victory as our model heavily favors Colgate.

The Raiders enter this contest after a 60-56 victory against Holy Cross on Saturday.

Colgate vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Colgate vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 64, Lafayette 51

Colgate Schedule Analysis

The Raiders took down the No. 184-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 60-56, on February 18, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Colgate has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins

55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 199) on November 19

63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 207) on February 8

69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on January 2

64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 14

78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 245) on November 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Colgate Performance Insights