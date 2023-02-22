Colgate vs. Lafayette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Cotterell Court has the Colgate Raiders (13-13) squaring off against the Lafayette Leopards (8-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 64-51 victory as our model heavily favors Colgate.
The Raiders enter this contest after a 60-56 victory against Holy Cross on Saturday.
Colgate vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
Colgate vs. Lafayette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colgate 64, Lafayette 51
Colgate Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders took down the No. 184-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 60-56, on February 18, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Colgate has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 199) on November 19
- 63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 207) on February 8
- 69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on January 2
- 64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 14
- 78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 245) on November 16
Colgate Performance Insights
- The Raiders' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.3 points per game (308th in college basketball) while giving up 55.2 per contest (18th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Colgate is posting 55.3 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (58.3 points per game) is 3 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Raiders are posting 3.6 more points per game (60.2) than they are away from home (56.6).
- Colgate cedes 54.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 55.4 in road games.
- The Raiders have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 52.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.8 points fewer than the 58.3 they've scored this year.
