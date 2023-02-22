Wednesday's contest between the Rhode Island Rams (22-4) and the Fordham Rams (16-11) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Rhode Island taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their last time out, the Fordham Rams lost 74-63 to George Mason on Sunday.

Fordham vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Fordham vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Rhode Island 66, Fordham 65

Fordham Schedule Analysis

  • The Rams' signature victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to our computer rankings. The Fordham Rams secured the 71-65 road win on January 22.

Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on January 25
  • 78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on December 11
  • 83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 137) on January 14
  • 67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 1
  • 57-51 on the road over Maine (No. 199) on December 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Fordham Performance Insights

  • The Fordham Rams' +214 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.4 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per contest (183rd in college basketball).
  • Offensively, Fordham is posting 70.4 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (72.4 points per game) is 2 PPG higher.
  • At home, the Fordham Rams are averaging 4.4 more points per game (74.6) than they are in away games (70.2).
  • Defensively, Fordham has been better in home games this season, allowing 62.4 points per game, compared to 66.5 when playing on the road.
  • The Fordham Rams have been racking up 71.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 72.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.