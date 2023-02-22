How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - February 22
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC) are welcoming in the Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) for a contest between ACC rivals at Littlejohn Coliseum, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Syracuse has compiled a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.5% from the field.
- The Orange are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 333rd.
- The Orange's 73.9 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 68.1 the Tigers give up.
- Syracuse has a 16-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Syracuse is scoring 7.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (69.2).
- The Orange concede 69.9 points per game at home, and 71.2 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Syracuse sinks fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 76-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/14/2023
|NC State
|W 75-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/18/2023
|Duke
|L 77-55
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/22/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|2/28/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
