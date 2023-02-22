Syracuse vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 22
The Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) take on a fellow ACC opponent, the Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC), on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup.
Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Syracuse vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-3.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Clemson (-4)
|143
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Clemson (-3.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Syracuse vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Syracuse has put together a 15-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Orange have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
- Clemson has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 27 times this season.
Syracuse Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The Orange's national championship odds have dropped from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the 26th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Syracuse winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.