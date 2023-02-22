The Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) take on a fellow ACC opponent, the Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC), on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup.

Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-3.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Clemson (-4) 143 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Clemson (-3.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Syracuse vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has put together a 15-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Orange have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
  • Clemson has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 27 times this season.

Syracuse Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • The Orange's national championship odds have dropped from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the 26th-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Syracuse winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

