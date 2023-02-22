The Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) take on a fellow ACC opponent, the Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC), on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup.

Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Syracuse has put together a 15-10-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Orange have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Clemson has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 27 times this season.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Orange's national championship odds have dropped from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the 26th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Syracuse winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.