Thursday's contest at Draddy Gymnasium has the Iona Lady Gaels (20-5) matching up with the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (11-15) at 7:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 63-55 win for Iona.

The Lady Gaels came out on top in their most recent game 50-37 against Mount St. Mary's on Saturday.

Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Iona vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels' signature win this season came in a 47-42 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14.

According to the RPI, the Lady Jaspers have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Iona has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on December 17

91-64 at home over Siena (No. 221) on February 16

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 221) on January 21

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 241) on January 2

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 241) on February 2

Iona Performance Insights