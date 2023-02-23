Thursday's contest at Draddy Gymnasium has the Iona Lady Gaels (20-5) squaring off against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (11-15) at 7:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 63-55 win for Iona.

The Lady Jaspers head into this contest on the heels of a 67-57 win against Saint Peter's on Saturday.

Manhattan vs. Iona Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Manhattan vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaspers took down the Siena Saints in a 78-53 win on January 12. It was their best victory of the season.

The Lady Jaspers have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Manhattan has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 2

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 255) on November 19

64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 309) on December 17

73-68 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on December 29

64-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 320) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Manhattan Performance Insights