Thursday's contest between the Fairfield Stags (13-13) and the Marist Red Foxes (11-14) at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has a projected final score of 63-57 based on our computer prediction, with Fairfield coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 23.

The Red Foxes' last outing was a 77-49 loss to Siena on Saturday.

Marist vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Marist vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 63, Marist 57

Marist Schedule Analysis

The Red Foxes registered their signature win of the season on November 18, when they took down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, who rank No. 205 in our computer rankings, 70-57.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Marist is 11-5 (.688%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 241) on December 17

75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on February 16

56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 5

83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 309) on January 19

65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 309) on February 2

Marist Performance Insights