The New York Rangers (33-15-9) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (27-21-8) on Thursday, with the Rangers coming off a loss and the Red Wings off a win.

You can see the Rangers attempt to beat the Red Wings on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG
  • Live Stream: fuboTV
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Rangers vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/10/2022 Red Wings Rangers 8-2 NYR
11/6/2022 Rangers Red Wings 3-2 (F/OT) DET

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have allowed 154 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Rangers rank 11th in the league with 189 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 40 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 57 18 47 65 66 23 22.2%
Mika Zibanejad 57 30 30 60 48 38 48.2%
Adam Fox 57 10 43 53 51 57 -
Vincent Trocheck 57 16 26 42 49 40 56.9%
Chris Kreider 54 24 16 40 27 22 45.2%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings' total of 177 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.
  • With 173 goals (3.1 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 33 goals over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 55 22 34 56 31 41 53.7%
Filip Hronek 56 8 28 36 28 11 -
Dominik Kubalik 55 16 20 36 14 10 50%
David Perron 56 14 21 35 25 25 0%
Lucas Raymond 50 15 18 33 18 21 33.3%

