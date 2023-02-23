The New York Rangers (33-15-9) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (27-21-8) on Thursday, with the Rangers coming off a loss and the Red Wings off a win.

You can see the Rangers attempt to beat the Red Wings on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Rangers vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/10/2022 Red Wings Rangers 8-2 NYR 11/6/2022 Rangers Red Wings 3-2 (F/OT) DET

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 154 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 11th in the league with 189 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 40 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 57 18 47 65 66 23 22.2% Mika Zibanejad 57 30 30 60 48 38 48.2% Adam Fox 57 10 43 53 51 57 - Vincent Trocheck 57 16 26 42 49 40 56.9% Chris Kreider 54 24 16 40 27 22 45.2%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 177 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.

With 173 goals (3.1 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals over that time.

Red Wings Key Players