Rangers vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 23
The New York Rangers (33-15-9) host the Detroit Red Wings (27-21-8) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG. The Rangers fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals.
The Rangers have gone 7-1-2 in their last 10 contests, scoring 40 goals while giving up 31 in that time. On 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (28.0%).
Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in Thursday's game.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this game calls for a final score of Red Wings 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+140)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers are 33-15-9 overall and 7-9-16 in overtime games.
- New York has 21 points (7-6-7) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the nine games this season the Rangers registered only one goal, they went 2-6-1 (five points).
- New York has taken 11 points from the 13 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-4-7 record).
- The Rangers have scored more than two goals 33 times, and are 29-3-1 in those games (to register 59 points).
- In the 20 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 32 points after finishing 15-3-2.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, New York is 18-12-2 (38 points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 24 times, and went 15-2-7 (37 points).
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|11th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|18th
|7th
|2.70
|Goals Allowed
|3.16
|17th
|12th
|32.4
|Shots
|28.8
|29th
|8th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|12th
|11th
|23.0%
|Power Play %
|21.4%
|16th
|17th
|78.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.8%
|18th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
