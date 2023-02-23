The New York Rangers (33-15-9) host the Detroit Red Wings (27-21-8) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG. The Rangers fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals.

The Rangers have gone 7-1-2 in their last 10 contests, scoring 40 goals while giving up 31 in that time. On 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (28.0%).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in Thursday's game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Red Wings 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+140)

Red Wings (+140) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 33-15-9 overall and 7-9-16 in overtime games.

New York has 21 points (7-6-7) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the nine games this season the Rangers registered only one goal, they went 2-6-1 (five points).

New York has taken 11 points from the 13 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-4-7 record).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals 33 times, and are 29-3-1 in those games (to register 59 points).

In the 20 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 32 points after finishing 15-3-2.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, New York is 18-12-2 (38 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 24 times, and went 15-2-7 (37 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 11th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.09 18th 7th 2.70 Goals Allowed 3.16 17th 12th 32.4 Shots 28.8 29th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 30.9 12th 11th 23.0% Power Play % 21.4% 16th 17th 78.8% Penalty Kill % 77.8% 18th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.