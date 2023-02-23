The New York Rangers (33-15-9), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, visit the Detroit Red Wings (27-21-8) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG. The Red Wings took down the Washington Capitals 3-1 in their most recent outing.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-165) Red Wings (+140) 6

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 23 of their 38 games when favored on the moneyline this season (60.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, New York has a record of 13-8 (winning 61.9%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

New York and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 28 of 57 games this season.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 189 (11th) Goals 173 (20th) 154 (7th) Goals Allowed 177 (17th) 40 (14th) Power Play Goals 41 (13th) 34 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (16th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Rangers have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers are ranked 11th in the NHL with 189 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Rangers are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 154 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +35.

