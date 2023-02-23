Rangers vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (33-15-9), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, visit the Detroit Red Wings (27-21-8) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG. The Red Wings took down the Washington Capitals 3-1 in their most recent outing.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 23 of their 38 games when favored on the moneyline this season (60.5%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, New York has a record of 13-8 (winning 61.9%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- New York and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 28 of 57 games this season.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|189 (11th)
|Goals
|173 (20th)
|154 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|177 (17th)
|40 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (13th)
|34 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (16th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Rangers have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers are ranked 11th in the NHL with 189 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Rangers are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 154 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +35.
