Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-12) and Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-16) going head-to-head at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Pioneers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Terriers suffered a 74-56 loss to Saint Francis (PA).
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 63, Saint Francis (BKN) 59
Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers' signature win this season came in an 82-74 victory over the Wagner Seahawks on February 9.
- Saint Francis (BKN) has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.
Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 304) on January 26
- 66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 306) on January 2
- 65-59 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 345) on January 6
- 70-61 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 345) on February 2
- 61-48 on the road over Stonehill (No. 346) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights
- The Terriers have been outscored by 4.2 points per game (scoring 58.4 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball while giving up 62.6 per outing to rank 131st in college basketball) and have a -106 scoring differential overall.
- Saint Francis (BKN)'s offense has been more productive in NEC games this season, scoring 61.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 58.4 PPG.
- The Terriers score 65.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Saint Francis (BKN) has been better at home this season, giving up 56.7 points per game, compared to 65.9 away from home.
- On offense, the Terriers have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 61.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 58.4 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.