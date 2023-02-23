Thursday's contest between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-12) and Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-16) going head-to-head at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Pioneers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Terriers suffered a 74-56 loss to Saint Francis (PA).

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 63, Saint Francis (BKN) 59

Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' signature win this season came in an 82-74 victory over the Wagner Seahawks on February 9.

Saint Francis (BKN) has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 304) on January 26

66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 306) on January 2

65-59 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 345) on January 6

70-61 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 345) on February 2

61-48 on the road over Stonehill (No. 346) on February 4

Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights