Friday's game between the Drexel Dragons (19-7) and the Hofstra Pride (9-16) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56, with heavily favored Drexel taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Pride suffered a 59-52 loss to Northeastern.

Hofstra vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Hofstra vs. Drexel Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Drexel 69, Hofstra 56

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

  • On February 9, the Pride picked up their signature win of the season, a 58-57 victory over the Towson Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 56-53 at home over Army (No. 281) on December 7
  • 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 282) on January 6
  • 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 312) on November 18
  • 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on December 21
  • 63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 335) on January 13

Hofstra Performance Insights

  • The Pride average 57.9 points per game (311th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a -124 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.
  • Hofstra is averaging 54.5 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (57.9).
  • The Pride are scoring 58.0 points per game this season at home, which is 0.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (57.8).
  • In home games, Hofstra is ceding 4.0 fewer points per game (60.8) than in away games (64.8).
  • In their last 10 games, the Pride have been scoring 55.3 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 57.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

