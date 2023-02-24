Friday's game between the Drexel Dragons (19-7) and the Hofstra Pride (9-16) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56, with heavily favored Drexel taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Pride suffered a 59-52 loss to Northeastern.

Hofstra vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Hofstra vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 69, Hofstra 56

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

On February 9, the Pride picked up their signature win of the season, a 58-57 victory over the Towson Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Army (No. 281) on December 7

46-42 at home over Elon (No. 282) on January 6

69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 312) on November 18

64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on December 21

63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 335) on January 13

Hofstra Performance Insights