How to Watch the Hofstra vs. Drexel Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (9-16) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Drexel Dragons (19-7) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Hofstra vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison
- The Dragons score 5.9 more points per game (68.7) than the Pride give up to opponents (62.8).
- Drexel has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.9 points.
- Drexel is 16-3 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
- The 57.9 points per game the Pride record are the same as the Dragons give up.
- Hofstra has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.
- Hofstra is 8-10 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 70-60
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/17/2023
|Delaware
|L 65-54
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 59-52
|Cabot Center
|2/24/2023
|Drexel
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/26/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
