Jalen Brunson Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Wizards - February 24
Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates will take on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Below, we break down Brunson's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.
Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|23.9
|31.5
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.6
|4.2
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|6.0
|PRA
|36.5
|33.7
|41.7
|PR
|30.5
|27.5
|35.7
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|2.4
Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Wizards
- Brunson is responsible for attempting 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.6 per game.
- He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Knicks rank 12th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Wizards have allowed 113.3 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.
- The Wizards are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43 rebounds per game.
- The Wizards are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.8 assists per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 11.7 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.
Jalen Brunson vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/18/2023
|38
|32
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1/13/2023
|40
|34
|8
|8
|3
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brunson or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.