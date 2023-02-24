Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates will take on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brunson, in his most recent action, had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 122-101 win over the Hawks.

Below, we break down Brunson's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 23.9 31.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.2 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 36.5 33.7 41.7 PR 30.5 27.5 35.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Wizards

Brunson is responsible for attempting 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.6 per game.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 12th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 113.3 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Wizards are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.8 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 11.7 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 38 32 3 4 2 0 2 1/13/2023 40 34 8 8 3 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brunson or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.