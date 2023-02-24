Julius Randle's New York Knicks match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, a 122-101 win over the Hawks, Randle tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Below we will dive into Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.8 24.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.8 10.3 Assists 3.5 4.1 5.0 PRA 40.5 39.7 39.6 PR 36.5 35.6 34.6 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Julius Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Julius Randle has made 8.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 22.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Randle's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.8 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Wizards are the 14th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the Wizards are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 43.0 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 11.7 makes per contest, eighth in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 34 14 15 4 0 0 1 1/13/2023 36 23 16 1 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Randle or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.