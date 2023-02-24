The New York Knicks' (33-27) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Friday, February 24 matchup with the Washington Wizards (28-30) at Capital One Arena. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Knicks took care of business in their most recent game 122-101 against the Hawks on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson totaled 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Out Illness 6.8 2 1.5 Mitchell Robinson C Questionable Thumb 7.2 8.9 1

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Bradley Beal: Questionable (Knee)

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and MSG

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 114.6 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 113.3 the Wizards give up to opponents.

New York has put together a 19-13 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Knicks are posting 116.2 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average (114.6).

New York knocks down 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 34.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.7%.

The Knicks rank ninth in the league averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th, allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -1.5 225.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.