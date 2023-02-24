Knicks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - February 24
The New York Knicks' (33-27) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Friday, February 24 matchup with the Washington Wizards (28-30) at Capital One Arena. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.
The Knicks took care of business in their most recent game 122-101 against the Hawks on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson totaled 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Knicks.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Evan Fournier
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|6.8
|2
|1.5
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Questionable
|Thumb
|7.2
|8.9
|1
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Bradley Beal: Questionable (Knee)
Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and MSG
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Knicks Season Insights
- The Knicks' 114.6 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 113.3 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- New York has put together a 19-13 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
- In their previous 10 games, the Knicks are posting 116.2 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average (114.6).
- New York knocks down 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 34.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.7%.
- The Knicks rank ninth in the league averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th, allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions.
Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Wizards
|-1.5
|225.5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.