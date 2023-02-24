The New York Knicks (33-27) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (28-30) on February 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on NBCS-DC and MSG.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Watch Wizards vs. Knicks with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, New York has a 15-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Wizards are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Knicks score an average of 114.6 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 113.3 the Wizards allow.

New York is 19-13 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks are better offensively, scoring 115.5 points per game, compared to 113.5 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 112.8 points per game at home, and 111.9 away.

New York gives up 112.8 points per game at home, and 111.9 on the road.

The Knicks average 0.9 more assists per game at home (22.8) than away (21.9).

Knicks Injuries