At Capital One Arena on Friday, February 24, 2023, the New York Knicks (33-27) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (28-30) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-DC and MSG.

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and MSG

NBCS-DC and MSG Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Wizards average 113.6 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 113.3 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +17 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks have a +134 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 114.6 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 112.3 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.

Washington has covered 29 times in 58 chances against the spread this season.

New York has put together a 32-27-1 record against the spread this year.

Knicks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +20000 +5500 -400 Wizards +50000 +18000 +150

