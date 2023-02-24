At United Center on Friday, February 24, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (26-33) aim to end a six-game losing skid when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (34-24) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBCS-CHI and YES.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Nets matchup.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

NBCS-CHI and YES Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Nets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have a -17 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 113.4 (15th in the NBA).

The Nets put up 114.0 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 112.3 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a +100 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Chicago is 29-30-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 28 times.

Nets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +15000 +4500 -1587 Bulls +50000 +25000 +450

