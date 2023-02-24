Nets vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
At United Center on Friday, February 24, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (26-33) aim to end a six-game losing skid when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (34-24) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBCS-CHI and YES.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Nets matchup.
Nets vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Nets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bulls (-1)
|-
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|Bulls (-1.5)
|-
|-120
|+100
Nets vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Bulls have a -17 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 113.4 (15th in the NBA).
- The Nets put up 114.0 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 112.3 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a +100 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.
- Chicago is 29-30-0 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 28 times.
Nets and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+15000
|+4500
|-1587
|Bulls
|+50000
|+25000
|+450
